14 hurt, 4 dead in Zambo explosion

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Fourteen people were wounded, four of them in serious condition, and four others died including a minor, and another is missing when a firecracker stored at the warehouse exploded two hours before sunset yesterday.

The explosion occurred at a firecracker warehouse located at Marguez Drive, Barangay Tetuan in this city at about 4:10 p.m. yesterday.

Several residents of this city jumped into panic upon hearing the loud explosion.

The firecraker warehouse is owned by Joji Chua, a license firecraker dealer in the region.

Policemen, ambulances, and rescue units in this city immediately rushed to the site of the explosion.

While the firecrackers continued to burst, rescue teams were able to pull from the explosion site, 14 injured persons, four of them believed to be in serious condition.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As the retrieval operation continued, rescuers were able to retrieve four dead bodies including a minor at the site of the explosion.

Retrieval and clearing operations continued, as of 6:00 p.m. yesterday.

City Mayor John Dalipe ordered the police and other law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation about the incident.