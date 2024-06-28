Who's afraid of heights?

(June 28 2024)………Workers brave the staggering heights while cleaning the windows of a high-rise building in Quezon City on Friday, June 28 2024. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assures Filipinos that the current administration is exerting all its effort in addressing the issue of underemployment and unemployment issue in the country. According to a Labor Force Survey as of June 6, employed individuals in the country increased from 48.06 million last year to 48.46 million this year……….Photo/Analy Labor