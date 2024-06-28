What triggered the failed ‘Cuban Crisis 2?’

The causes of the Cuban Crises 1 and 2 were the same. Amazingly, the reasons for the first Cuban Crisis in October 1962 and the second in June 2024 were EXACTLY THE SAME. They were both preceded by existential threats of the annihilation of Russia by the Western powers. In Cuban Crisis 1, the US installed Jupiter missiles in Turkey, a stone’s throw away from Moscow, triggering panic in the Kremlin.

As soon as the US agreed to dismantle the missiles in Turkey, Kruschev withdrew the Russian missiles and warplanes from Cuba. Problem solved, a quid-pro-quo that saved the world from nuclear annihilation. (Source — defunct Office of the Historian, data now non-existent, traceable in https://history.state.gov/milestones/1961-1968/cuban-missile-crisis)

In the recent Cuban Crisis 2, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued a similar existential threat, calling on NATO members “to lift the restrictions to allow Kyiv to strike ‘legitimate military targets inside Russia.’” (Source — Vatican News, 31 May 2024)

US-NATO is the same as the US, since it leads the alliance and is its biggest member. The NATO go-signal for Kyiv would eventually become permission for all EU NATO members to do the same.

In the eyes of one threatened existentially, there is no such thing as a “legitimate” target in a state of war. Such a verbal assurance has no teeth. Stoltenberg was in fact permitting NATO members to use NATO-supplied drones and missiles to shoot targets deep inside Russian territory, which is TANTAMOUNT TO A US-NATO INVASION OF RUSSIA, no gray area, everything is crystal clear.

Either the hawkish Stoltenberg was too blind to see the consequences of his move (ignorance) or he was simply being aggressive (brinkmanship).

In response to Stoltenberg’s pronouncement, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a nuclear submarine to Cuba to make the US listen to the warning that US-NATO brinkmanship via Stoltenberg was tantamount to a US-NATO invasion of Russia.

On 25 June 2024, Putin blamed US-NATO as the primary culprit as the supplier, warning that US-NATO was “playing with fire.” Any attack by Ukraine or any EU NATO member on Russia with NATO-supplied weapons would cause an “uncontrollable escalation,” Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin warned Thursday. (Vatican News, 31 May 2024)

Stoltenberg’s battle cry was instantly welcomed by many EU countries, particularly the UK, France, and Germany. The US-NATO-led “invasion” now included the UK, France, Germany, the three most powerful EU nations. Italy was alone in protesting against this existential threat.

This is the absolute catalyst to a nuclear war or World War III. Russia is being forced to respond to the existential threat. Thus, Putin sent the Russian nuclear submarine to Cuba, just as his predecessor Khruschev sent missiles and warships to Cuba half a century before. “You threaten me, I threaten you.”

In truth, it is not just Russia but the rest of the world that is under the existential threat of a nuclear war.

Lesson learned: NEVER LET A GENERAL MAKE THE DECISIONS. There must be a civilian counterpart.

Stoltenberg should have been ordered to stand down by a civilian authority. But who will do that? Most obviously, US President Biden could have given such an order to NATO or US-NATO to tell Stoltenberg to stand down.

But would Biden, himself an angry hawk, give such an order or risk plunging the world into a holocaust? Perhaps Biden is too weak or too angry to sue for peace. In fact, it is not just Biden. It seems a majority of people worldwide today are so full of anger and hatred and are itching for war rather than peace.

All this is perhaps a preview of the thousand years of tribulations prophesied in the Book of Revelation. We must keep on praying for Divine Intervention for peace. It may be our last resort.

