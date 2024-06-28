Warren Buffett's $5.3 Billion Gift: A Legacy of Generosity

In a stunning display of philanthropy, Warren Buffett has once again opened his wallet wide, donating a record-breaking $5.3 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares to five charities. As reported by Yun Li at cnbc.com, this latest act of generosity brings the 93-year-old investor's lifetime donations to a staggering $51 billion.

The "Oracle of Omaha" isn't just giving away money; he's reshaping the future of philanthropy. In a surprising twist, Buffett revealed that his children will manage a new charitable trust after his passing, overseeing the bulk of his $130 billion fortune.

"It should be used to help the people that haven't been as lucky as we have been," Buffett told The Wall Street Journal, reflecting on his family's place in the "luckiest 100th of 1%" of the world's population.

This move marks a shift from his previous partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which will no longer receive donations after Buffett's death. Instead, the focus will be on a more personal, family-driven approach to charity.

As Buffett approaches his 94th birthday, he continues to surprise and inspire, proving that true wealth lies not in what we keep, but in what we give away.