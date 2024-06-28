Visayas farmers, fisherfolk receive huge boost

No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured farmers and fisherfolk in Western and Central Visayas that the national government is doing its part in extending assistance to those who have been hit with the adverse effects of El Niño.

During the distribution of Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families where the President was joined by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the President stressed that “no farmer, or fisherman, or any Filipino will be left behind in our dream for a New Philippines.”

Marcos was in Bacolod City for the program’s first stop last Thursday.

The President provided farm machinery and equipment, post-harvest kits, bio-fertilizers, hybrid seeds, fiber reinforced plastic boats and other forms of assistance to farmers, fisherfolk and cooperatives.

For its part, the DSWD distributed P10,000 to each of the select beneficiaries through the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program in the three event venues — University of Negros Occidental — Recoletos in Bacolod City; Binirayan Sports Complex in San Jose De Buenavista, Antique; and Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Centre in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

An estimated 10,000 beneficiaries received the AKAP assistance from the DSWD social workers in each event venue.