The Philippine Consulate General in Frankfurt marked the third edition of Ube Fiesta in Germany recently with a celebration that glorified freedom and the great purple yam.

Aside from feting the 126th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence, the event was a nod to the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations between the Philippines and Germany.

The Ube Fiesta, marked by various vibrant cultural displays and spirited celebrations, underscored the unity within the Filipino community in Germany and their multifaceted nature, showcasing their ability to blend tradition with contemporary artistry and creating a shared cultural experience that resonated with all.

Speaking before some 15,000 Ube Fiesta-goers, consul general Marie Abalos highlighted the cultural significance of ube, the distinctive yam that resonates deeply in Filipino culture.

Present at every significant occasion, ube symbolizes the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines, and the Philippine Consulate General in Frankfurt’s efforts are dedicated to showcasing its unique flavors and cultural importance.

Through the fiesta in Germany and by celebrating ube as a cherished symbol of Filipino tradition, the consulate’s initiatives aim to enhance global recognition and appreciation of ube, solidifying its status as a beloved culinary treasure of the Philippines.