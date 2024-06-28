Tower tantrum

It’s not unusual to see planes flying low when they are about to land. However, when a Southwest Airlines jet was seen cruising 525 feet from the ground in Yukon, Oklahoma, early in the morning of 19 June, it raised alarm.

At that altitude, Southwest Airlines Flight 4069 was abnormally low. Air traffic controllers at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City were alerted when the aircraft triggered a minimum safe altitude warning, People reported.

“After an automated warning sounded, an air traffic controller alerted the crew of Southwest 4069 that the aircraft had descended to a low altitude nine miles away from Will Rogers Airport,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, according to People.

The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at the Oklahoma City airport, but the FAA is investigating why it flew at an unsafe altitude. The airline is cooperating with the FAA in its investigation of the incident. While a low-flying plane is a cause for concern, there are far more dangerous flying objects that people should be wary of.

Objects fell from the sky, crashing down near East 46th Street in midtown Manhattan, New York City, last week. No passersby were hurt, but a man was arrested for reckless endangerment aside from burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, police said, according to the New York Post (NYP).

Jean Olivier, 33, of West Park City, was visiting the consulate general of Haiti in the 20-story 555 Fifth Avenue building. Later, a pedestrian caught the man on video hurling chairs and planks from the roof of the building.

The video showed a chair landing one level down from the roof and a couple of plank-like objects twirling in the air. After about 30 minutes, police arrived at the scene, ran up to the rooftop and handcuffed Olivier who was freaking out.