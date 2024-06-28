The many hats of Leah Magallanes, advocacy trailblazer

On her free time, she visits food markets and entertains friends. “My house is a party place, always ready for a night of tapas or a comforting meal. Spending time with them is a great way to recalibrate. But I make sure to have ‘me time’ for exercise and meditation.”

Let us hear more about Leah’s passion in the field of food and beverage:

On personal mantra

“My mantra is ‘Competency breeds confidence.’ This means as individuals or teams become more competent in their knowledge and skills, their confidence grows, leading to a greater sense of empowerment. This concept is central to effective management and leadership practices, emphasizing the importance of training, development and continuous improvement.”

On memories of Coney Island Ice Cream

“When my family started the business, I was in grade school. The business brought our family closer. Weekends were spent visiting different stores with my grandparents to check out the crowds. My summer job included distribution of promotional leaflets. By the holiday season, we participated in Christmas parades.

“One of my early jobs out of college was being the brand manager of Coney Island. That started my love for the hospitality industry. Aside from the bulk trade ice creams, I was also part of the operations of our Scoops and Steaks restaurants, which where scooping stations that had a fast food component like sandwiches, spaghetti and fries.”

On food and beverage background

“It is a dynamic field with many moving parts, especially in hotel operations. This background has taught me to be very organized and systematic, and to anticipate potential problems, particularly in food safety. To be successful in both business and quality, various disciplines need to be honed. Since food is a major interest for guests at our properties, customer satisfaction and feedback are crucial to our operations. Yet, staying relevant by learning about market preferences is also essential.

“Additionally, understanding the environmental impact of food waste, which contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, is vital.”

On a typical shift at a Michelin-starred restaurant

“Our shifts are 10 to 12 hours long and were not for the faint-hearted. The cooks in the ever-so-busy kitchen are high-strung, type-A personalities. The pressure to produce perfect dishes every time is immense. Being organized is crucial, and we had to listen and watch carefully for our chef’s instructions, as he would only demonstrate once.

“We start the day with mise en place for lunch, serve until about 3 p.m., take a break while stewards clean the kitchen, and then begin mise en place for dinner, which usually features a different menu.

“Dinner service can be exciting, especially when celebrities or food critics visit, elevating the kitchen’s energy. Occasions like these trigger a lot of tension specially when the reputation of the Chef and the restaurant are at stake. Those scenes you see in movies or TV with hot-tempered chefs are very real! After dinner service, when the tempers have cooled off, we break down our stations and often have a drink as a team before heading home — all friends again till the next frenzy in the kitchen.”

On secret towards a Michelin Star

“Consistency is key. Each plate and dining experience must be consistently excellent, meeting high expectations, especially given the price our guests pay.

“The executive chef needs to have a strong point of view or food philosophy when they create the menu. The guests will see, feel and taste that. It will also translate to the vibe of the restaurant.

“After this job was when I decided to take culinary and restaurant management at the New York Restaurant School.”

On dream post

“In terms of cooking, the best time of my life was working in the kitchens of New York. For sustainability, I would love to be part of the United Nations, to facilitate significant changes and reach more people on sustainability.”

On improving the F&B field

“I am passionate about elevating the Filipino F&B industry, hoping our Filipino directors, especially in large hotel chains, are given the same opportunities. I wish to share all that I have learned as a global F&B practitioner, particularly with those who never had the opportunity to formally study.”