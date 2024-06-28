The Cobra Effect: How Green Policies Fuel a Palm Oil Fraud

In a twist of irony worthy of an environmental thriller, Jean-Philippe Puig uncovers a startling fraud in the European biofuel industry. The villain? Used cooking oil - or rather, its deceptive doppelganger.

Puig reveals how Asia's massive exports of "used cooking oil" to Europe are likely a façade for virgin palm oil. This clever deception exploits EU regulations that favor recycled oils, creating a modern-day "cobra effect" – where well-intentioned policies backfire spectacularly.

The consequences are far-reaching. Not only does this fraud undermine Europe's sustainability goals, but it also threatens local farmers as oil prices plummet. Puig argues that the European Commission must act swiftly to curb this "economic and ecological disaster."

As the green energy transition unfolds, Puig's exposé serves as a stark reminder: in the quest for sustainability, vigilance is key. The road to a greener future, it seems, is paved with unexpected pitfalls – and perhaps a few cobras.