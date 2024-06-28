Taal through the eyes of Ramon Orlina

Located in Barangay Labac in Taal, the Shrine of Our Lady of Caysasay, which stands on the banks of the Pansipit River, is a chapel built to shelter and honor the 17th century image of the Virgin Mary that many residents and devotees venerate. Compared to neighboring Taal Basilica, this chapel is definitely smaller and less old but it still possesses an appeal on its own. From the gate entrance, three lanes of tiles laid tip-to-tip like series of diamonds lead visitors to the chapel’s main door. The predominantly beige facade features four rectangular columns that form three tunnel-shaped arches. It is crowned by two bell towers with red roofs and crucifixes.

Just behind the chapel, one can find 125 steps. Originally made of adobe stone, the San Lorenzo Ruiz Steps were replaced with granite in 1850. If you’re at Taal Basilica and you wish to visit the Caysasay Church, this is the way to go instead of hiring a tricycle. You would not mind the walk because you will also get to see several historical sites and landmarks along the way. You can also climb these steps if you’re going to the Park from the Caysasay Shrine although it may be a little bit exhausting.

Likewise, the Sta. Lucia Well is marked by a huge arch made of coral stone, crowned with a bas relief of the Lady. The arch stands on top of the 11-foot deep well. At its mouth, devotees and tourists light candles. While the site remains blanketed with thick vegetation and the spring continues to produce water, one has to pass through a residential area to get here from the Our Lady of Caysasay Shrine.

Moreover, Batangas’ Taal municipality nurtures one of its great Filipino artists, Ramon Gahol Orlina, my cousin, who has transformed industrial waste glass into an amazing artistic work leaving an indelible mark on world’s sustainable art that has effected culture and modern life.