Taal through the eyes of Ramon Orlina

Not only is Taal known for the world’s smallest volcano, with its unexplained shape and location on an island within a lake within an island that makes it both a geologic wonder and tourist draw, it also has a heritage town, simply called Taal, which has a potential to become one of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites due to the outstanding universal values in terms of natural build, intangible beauty and movable heritage.
It was my late aunt, Paulina Gahol Orlina, who wrote about the municipality of Taal in her book entitled Taal. The historic town is famous for its ancestral houses, balisong (butterfly knife), barong tagalog, and old churches.
Take for instance the Taal Basilica, or the Basilica of St. Martin of Tours. Stepping into this church is like visiting one of the old renaissance churches in Europe. It is huge and beautifully decorated and has an imposing façade. While an old church was built when the town was founded in the 1570s, the actual structure dates back only to the 1850s. It dominates the old town because of its size and location. Outside you will find vendors selling candles and local delicacies, as well as spots for souvenir photos.
Located in Barangay Labac in Taal, the Shrine of Our Lady of Caysasay, which stands on the banks of the Pansipit River, is a chapel built to shelter and honor the 17th century image of the Virgin Mary that many residents and devotees venerate. Compared to neighboring Taal Basilica, this chapel is definitely smaller and less old but it still possesses an appeal on its own. From the gate entrance, three lanes of tiles laid tip-to-tip like series of diamonds lead visitors to the chapel’s main door. The predominantly beige facade features four rectangular columns that form three tunnel-shaped arches. It is crowned by two bell towers with red roofs and crucifixes.
Just behind the chapel, one can find 125 steps. Originally made of adobe stone, the San Lorenzo Ruiz Steps were replaced with granite in 1850. If you’re at Taal Basilica and you wish to visit the Caysasay Church, this is the way to go instead of hiring a tricycle. You would not mind the walk because you will also get to see several historical sites and landmarks along the way. You can also climb these steps if you’re going to the Park from the Caysasay Shrine although it may be a little bit exhausting.
Likewise, the Sta. Lucia Well is marked by a huge arch made of coral stone, crowned with a bas relief of the Lady. The arch stands on top of the 11-foot deep well. At its mouth, devotees and tourists light candles. While the site remains blanketed with thick vegetation and the spring continues to produce water, one has to pass through a residential area to get here from the Our Lady of Caysasay Shrine.
Moreover, Batangas’ Taal municipality nurtures one of its great Filipino artists, Ramon Gahol Orlina, my cousin, who has transformed industrial waste glass into an amazing artistic work leaving an indelible mark on world’s sustainable art that has effected culture and modern life.
Having ingrained in young Ramon his ancestor’s house in Taal whose windows were made from glass, instead of the traditional capiz, or known as exotic windowpane oyster panels that are classic windows in Philippine colonial architecture. Their house’s window is the only one in town that is made of glass.
That has indeed inspired Ramon and has led him to be the pioneering glass artist in the Philippines. He has earned praises and accolades worldwide for his unique art that has shaped the modern cultural view.
He later built a museum called Museo Orlina in Tagaytay City overlooking Taal Volcano (it began to erupt on 12 January 2020 and erupted again on 26 March 2022). The museum celebrates its 10th anniversary for the whole year of 2024, with an expansion to accommodate more exhibits, plays and entertainment.
In spite of the volcano’s restiveness, Ramon Orlina, hailed as the Father of Philippine Glass Sculpture, has indeed left an indelible mark in world of art, culture and history.