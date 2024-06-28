Sparkle artists all set for world tour

Kapuso comedian Boobay will be with Richards in the show.

The 17 August show is open to the public and will be held at Bathurst St. and Wilson Avenue in North York, Toronto. The show is produced by Sparkle GMA Artist Center, Taste of Manila and the Society of Philippine Artists, Recreation and Community, in partnership with GMA Pinoy TV.

The other hot Sparkle stars joining the tour are the reel- and real-life sweethearts Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz, as well as Bianca Umali and Ruru Madrid.

Jillian Ward and Ken Chan of the network’s top-rating series Abot-Kamay na Pangarap, the showbiz-come-backing politician Isko Moreno, AI Ai de las Alas and comedians Betong Sumaya and Boobay will also top-bill the shows which will feature front act Pinoy performers from the areas where the shows will be held.

Each show actually has some companies and organizations in the area as secondary producers or major sponsors. They recommend the front act performers.

The first show will be on 9 August at the City National Grove in Anaheim, California. Richards, San Jose, Cruz, the US-based De las Alas and Moreno will banner the show. It’s a ticketed event. To buy tickets, contact Sky Beverly Hills Mktg at (626) 383-9201.

The final show on 1 September will be at Nerima City in Tokyo, Japan. It will feature the loveteams of San Jose-Cruz, Umali-Madrid, Ward, Chan, and comedian Sumaya. For tickets, contact 03-6868-3880 or 080-4347-6888 or One Network Co. LTD.’s official Facebook account.

Richards was very relaxed and at home sitting on the stage during the mediacon with his fellow Sparkle stars. He bantered with Moreno and Sumaya, the oldest in the touring group, as well as with the males who are of his age. Chan and Sumaya were everyone’s favorite to tease and rib. Happily, they were game about it.

For the young bunch going to Japan, it will be their visit to that county.

Moreno and Sumaya are veterans in performing before Pinoy expats. “May mga kababayan tayo sa ibang bansa na dahil sa kasabikan nilang makakamay man lang sa isang kapwa Filipino, pupuntahan ka pa nila sa hotel mo at dadalhan ka pa ng kung anu-anong regalo. Mata-touch ka talaga sa warmth nila (We have fellow Filipinos abroad who are so eager to shake the hand of a countryman, they would even go to your hotel bringing all sorts of gifts. You will really feel touched by their warmth),” shared Moreno, the former multi-term mayor of the premier city of Manila.

“Nakasama ko na minsan si Alden sa isang show sa abroad. Dahil ang bait-bait nya sa pakikipag-selfie sa mga kababayan natin kahit abutin siya ng madaling araw sa venue, wala siyang angal, lagi pa ring nakangiti, at nagpapayakap (I have been with Alden in a show abroad. He is very kind when taking selfies with OFWs and even if the photo sessions last until early morning, he is always smiling and giving hugs).”

Meanwhile, Richards’ and Bernardo’s reunion film is still slated to open on 13 November as announced during the media conference for the movie a month ago.

There really is so much music going on at GMA 7. The network’s GMA Music released yesterday (28 June) the latest single of Barangay LS 97.1 radio DJ and singer Papa Obet, “Naghihintay.”