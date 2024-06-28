Solon champions educators’ welfare

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has lauded the 8,000 elementary school principals nationwide who attended the 41st Principals Training and Development Program Cum National Board Conference (PTDP-NBC) in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

With the “Reskilling and Upskilling the School Heads on MATATAG Agenda,” the senator commended the impressive efforts of public school principals as they received tokens of appreciation from the lawmaker.

“To all the principals here, I salute your tireless hard work and dedication. You are the true leaders of our schools, and despite the challenges and trials, you continue to give your whole heart to ensure quality education for our youth. You are the pillars of our schools, and your leadership is an inspiration to all of us,” Go greeted in his remarks.

Go also underscored the pivotal role that principals play in the educational ecosystem.

“Principals are the guiding lights of their schools, leading not only teachers, but the entire school community towards excellence,” said Go as he highlighted the immense responsibility principals bear in shaping the future of education in the Philippines.

The senator also acknowledged the unique challenges faced by school leaders, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“’Your transition from face-to-face, to online, to face-to-face again, I know what you went through (and) what you went through at that time was very difficult, so thank you for your service, thank you. Thank you for your patience,” Go said.

Reaffirming his commitment to the education sector, Go stressed his belief in the youth as the cornerstone of future generations.

“Investing in education is investing in our nation’s future,” said the lawmaker.