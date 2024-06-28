Solon blasts blocking of ICC probe

Liberal Party (LP) president Edcel Lagman does not agree with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s position not to allow the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate his predecessor’s anti-drug campaign. The President had earlier cited the acquittal of former senator Leila de Lima as proof the Philippine justice system is working.

Lagman vehemently asserted that the much-delayed exoneration of De Lima, an LP stalwart, on fabricated drug charges instigated by former president Rodrigo Duterte did not “evince that the Philippine justice system is working for all drug offenders and victims.”

“As long as former president Rodrigo Duterte, the principal instigator of the drug-related extrajudicial killings, is not indicted before the proper Philippine court, the Philippine justice system is still failing to work for all the perpetrators and their victims,” the Albay solon said.

Marcos on Thursday maintained his position against the ICC’s investigation into the extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration.