Smart travel with AXA

AXA Philippines added another feather to its cap after clinching the Platinum Seal, the highest recognition at the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards 2024 for its Smart Traveller insurance plan.

The award raises the bar for travel insurance, a reflection of the company’s continued excellence in providing customer-centric and unparalleled protection for both domestic and international travelers.

Building upon its Gold Award in 2023, AXA’s Smart Traveller exemplifies offering comprehensive coverage tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern travelers.

Gone are the days of worrying about lost luggage or unexpected medical expenses dampening much-awaited adventures.

Insured travelers can receive cash benefits to make up for the inconvenience of losing their luggage as well as payouts on non-refundable expenses in cases of trip cancellation or delays.

Beyond the reliable coverage, jetsetters can take advantage of top-notch customer service aimed at elevating their travel experience.

From exclusive access to 24/7 travel assistance to the highest medical coverage of up to P3.5 million for emergencies due to sickness and/or accidents, AXA Smart Traveller ensures that every aspect of the journey is seamless and stress-free.

AXA Smart Traveller is also honored in all 27 Schengen area countries, making it the best choice for travelers seeking adventures in Europe — whether it’s strolling through the bustling streets of Paris, lounging on a pristine beach in Ibiza, or trekking through the lush rainforests of Canary Islands.

AXA Philippines remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals to pursue their passions and adventures without fear.

With the Platinum recognition, AXA Philippines continues to set the benchmark for excellence in travel insurance, ensuring that every trip is not just filled with the thrill of discovery, but with security, confidence, and peace of mind.