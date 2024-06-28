Serbian Lithium Mine Sparks Fiery Debate: Green Future or Environmental Disaster?

In a dramatic showdown between economic progress and environmental concerns, thousands of Serbians recently rallied against a proposed lithium mine near Loznica. The controversial project, led by mining giant Rio Tinto, promises to boost Serbia's role in the electric vehicle revolution but has ignited fierce opposition.

President Aleksandar Vucic's hint at a 2028 start date has reignited the debate, with protesters fearing contaminated groundwater and air pollution. "We have come to free ourselves," declared one demonstrator, echoing widespread distrust in the government's environmental promises.

Rio Tinto claims the mine could supply 17% of Europe's electric vehicle production, potentially transforming Serbia's economy. However, opponents argue the environmental cost is too high.

As Europe races towards a greener future, Serbia finds itself at a crossroads. Will the lithium beneath its soil become a blessing or a curse? The answer may shape the country's future for generations to come.