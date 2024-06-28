Separate MPD ops collar suspects

Operatives from the Manila Police District (MPD) apprehended two wanted individuals in separate manhunt operations on Friday morning.

Police identified the first suspect as Benedict Pagallamanan, who was apprehended in Paco district at around 11:50 a.m.

Pagallamanan, a habal-habal driver and alleged member of the Sputnik Gang, was wanted for violating Republic Act 10883, also known as the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

The warrant for his arrest was issued by Acting Presiding Judge Hon. Maria Lourdes E. Mislang of RTC Branch 17, City of Manila and the arresting team belonged to the Manila Police District’s District Anti-Carnapping Unit.

The second suspect, identified as Olivo Diaz, was arrested inside the Manila City Jail on Quezon Boulevard in Sta. Cruz district at 10:35 a.m.

Authorities said that Diaz was wanted for estafa (fraud) based on a warrant issued by Hon. Acerey Pacheco, Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 7, Manila, dated 14 May 2024.