‘Saripreneurs’ join Central Visayas SSSAP

The Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7) announced that 815 sari-sari store owners participated in the regional launch of the Sari-Sari Store Advancement Program (SSSAP).

The program, known as “Tindahan Mo, e-Level Up Mo” (My Store, Level Up Online), aims to equip sari-sari store owners, or “saripreneurs,” with the knowledge and tools to improve their businesses through digital solutions.

The first module, “e-Level Up ang Negosyo” (Level Up Your Business Online), introduced participants to opportunities like accepting cashless payments, offering digital services such as phone load top-ups, cash-in services, and bill payments, and purchasing goods online.

It also presented the Superstore app, which offers promotions, loyalty rewards, direct delivery, and access to additional capital for store owners.

A total of 815 sari-sari store owners participated across the region, with 309 from Bohol, 241 from Negros Oriental, 231 from Cebu, and 34 from Siquijor.

DTI-7 also highlighted its existing “i-ANGAT ang Negosyo” (Uplift Your Business) programs and services, which provide financial assistance, business counseling and mentoring, and market access support to MSMEs.