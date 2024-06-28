Robinsons Bacolod redevelopment in full swing

One of Bacolod City’s well-loved landmarks is undergoing a major redevelopment.

The redeveloped Robinsons Bacolod will feature a sleek “industrial luxe” concept, blending metal, glass and wood finishes to create a bold yet warm ambiance. The contemporary design will be characterized by minimalist, striking details such as sophisticated circular patterns to ensure a modern and cohesive aesthetic throughout the property.

Its new facade is designed to open up the mall to the street level, showcasing its vibrant activity to passersby. Billed as an “Urban Veil,” this refreshed, dynamic facade will be complemented by lush landscaping and a canopied trellis for diners.