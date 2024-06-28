Reward offered for missing beauty queen info

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The family of Geneva Lopez — the missing Mutya ng Pilipinas candidate in Pampanga — has offered a reward of P250,000 to anyone who can provide valuable information that could help locate her and her fiancée Yitzchak Cohen.

In a social media post, Lopez’s sister Joni asked for help in finding the couple who were last seen on Friday, 21 June 2024 in Capas, Tarlac.

“Did you see them? Last seen Friday, 21/6/2024 at Capas, Tarlac. P250,000 for any valid information leading to their finding. Email: GENEVA.AND.YITCHAK @GMAIL.COM,” her post reads.

To recall, Capas town police reported that Lopez and Cohen went missing after their trip to Tarlac province on 21 June to inspect a piece of agricultural land.

According to Capas Police chief Lt. Col. Librado Manarang, the couple met with a middleman in front of a gasoline station in Barangay Cristo Rey around 2 p.m. on 21 June before heading to Armenia village in Tarlac City to view the properties. After the inspection, they parted ways.

Concern arose when Lopez and Cohen were declared missing later that afternoon after their family members were unable to reach them via phone or social media, particularly Facebook. The family turned to social media for help before involving the police on Saturday.

Investigators have been retracing the couple’s movements prior to their disappearance, estimating their last known location to be around Armenia village based on the timeline of events.

On 22 June at 2:36 a.m., the couple’s vehicle was discovered burning along the Capas-San Jose Road in Cristo Rey village.

The Bureau of Fire Protection collected debris from the burnt vehicle for further analysis to determine the cause of the fire, according to the report from the Capas town police.

Manarang said that the search for the couple continues, stressing that any information that could assist in locating them is crucial.