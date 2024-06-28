Ramos named as face of Pilipinas Live

Pilipinas Live, winner of the Sports Broadcasting award at the recently concluded 2024 Asia Pacific Broadcasting Awards, announced that Gilas Pilipinas’ top guard Dwight Ramos, as the official sports ambassador of the popular app.

“I am a fan of different kinds of sports. Pilipinas Live ensures that I’m able to access all the sports I love, whether I’m in the Philippines or overseas,” the 25-year-old basketball star, who also plays for Levanga in Hokkaido for Japan B. League said.

Filipinos are well-known for their love and deep passion for sports. Whether it’s basketball, volleyball, boxing, e-sports, football and other athletic events.

“Pilipinas Live is the ultimate destination for the Pinoy sports fans like me,” Ramos added.

No matter where he is in the world, Ramos relies on Pilipinas Live for all the sports he follows: Whether it’s girlfriend Kianna Dy playing for the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), cheering his brother Eli Ramos with the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP); or keeping up with his peers in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Pilipinas Live ensures he’s always on top of the game, anywhere and everywhere.

Launched in 2023, Pilipinas Live offers unparalleled live and on-demand coverage of Philippine sports leagues such as the PBA, UAAP, Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, PVL, and Spiker’s Turf, among others.

The app is available for access globally, ensuring that every Filipino sports fan won’t miss the action.

Meanwhile, Pilipinas Live also brings international sporting events to those in the Philippines, including the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup, Volleyball Nations League 2024, and the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Pilipinas Live delivers a one-of-a-kind, innovative, and compelling live sports viewing with multi-screen camera angles, a “fan stream” feature that immerses the audience in the live events, and interactive chats for users.