Radisson Blu Hotel soon to rise in CDO

Radisson Hotel Group’s upcoming stylish upper-upscale property is set to become the first internationally-branded mixed-use development in Northern Mindanao.

The 717-key project introduces Cagayan de Oro to meticulously designed guestrooms with dining, meeting and leisure facilities. With its prime location and five-star services, the property will become one of the most prestigious places to stay, live, meet, dine and unwind in the coastal city.

“We are very honored to be working with AppleOne Group, one of the largest real estate companies in the region, to bring our Radisson Blu brand to the vibrant city of Cagayan de Oro. This landmark hotel is a remarkable addition, giving us a strategic advantage and a significant opportunity to showcase Radisson Blu’s profound and personalized offerings to our guests in this exciting emerging destination. We cannot wait to welcome guests to not only experience the city and its lively ambiance but also to feel a sense of belonging in our spaces. We are also in discussion with AppleOne Group regarding another branded project in the pipeline, located in an exciting location,” Ramzy Fenianos, chief development officer of Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, said.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Cagayan de Oro will feature a choice of diverse accommodation styles, two restaurants, a rooftop pool, pool bar, a spa and fitness center. Meeting planners can take advantage of six event spaces and a large 872-sq.m. ballroom. Residence owners will be offered exclusive access to a private clubhouse.

Cagayan de Oro is a major commercial hub and an attractive tourism destination, with many natural attractions including seas, lush forests and mountains. Residents can also indulge on activities such as trekking, white-water rafting, sailing and kayaking.

Offshore is Camiguin Island, an ASEAN Heritage Park with volcanoes and sandy beaches.

For business travelers, a new economic zone is being planned just outside CDO. Construction work recently commenced on the expansion of Laguindingan Airport, Northern Mindanao’s main aviation gateway, to cater for an expected rise in visitation.

The Philippines is an important strategic market for Radisson Hotel Group. With six properties currently operating across the archipelago and five more in the pipeline, the group is gearing up for a bright and exciting future.

RHG will partner with AppleOne Group in developing the property.

“We are excited to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to introduce the first internationally-branded hotel and residences to Cagayan de Oro, and the entire Northern Mindanao region. This will also be the city’s first five-star hotel. Radisson Hotel Group’s global expertise and dedication to creating truly meaningful experiences will position Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Cagayan de Oro as the ideal urban place for guests seeking varied purposes of travel. With its prime location, choice of accommodation for short and extended stays, and world-class facilities for business, leisure and events, this project has the potential to boost the tourism industry in this dynamic destination,” Ray Go Manigsaca, president and chief executive officer of AppleOne Group, said.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Cagayan de Oro will join Radisson Hotel Group’s expanding portfolio in the Philippines of six operating hotels, which currently includes one Radisson Blu branded hotel, located in Cebu City, and five Park Inn branded properties in Bacolod, Davao, Iloilo, Quezon City and Mabalacat City and five hotels under development.