Queer justice now

The world came together to celebrate pride this year, confronted with the urgent need to address the injustices faced by the LGBT community exacerbated by the climate crisis.

Every day of inaction brings us closer to irreversible damage that disproportionately affects marginalized communities. The urgency of this crisis cannot be overstated; it’s imperative to act now to prevent further harm and to build a just, sustainable Earth for all.

The climate crisis magnifies existing inequities, exposing LGBT individuals to increased vulnerability and discrimination during climate-induced disasters.

Queer individuals often face discrimination in accessing transitional housing and essential services and encounter disrespect due to prejudice and bigotry.

Relief and recovery efforts, typically conducted through a binary, cisgender lens, often neglect queer individuals, highlighting the need for inclusive policies that protect everyone.

Greenpeace has long championed climate justice, which demands fairness and equity among the most vulnerable sectors. It is imperative that our institutions prioritize the needs of marginalized communities. This includes the immediate passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill.

Delaying such crucial legislation only perpetuates the cycle of injustice and amplifies the impacts of the climate crisis on discriminated populations.

Likewise, corporations must move beyond performative gestures and become true allies in this fight.

Genuine commitment means embedding human rights into the very fabric of their operations and policies throughout the year. Greenpeace calls on all businesses to take meaningful, sustained action that supports diversity, inclusion and justice in all forms.

Greenpeace’s participation in pride is not only a celebration but also a call to amplify our collective demand for a just transition to a safe, sustainable future.

The leadership of the LGBTQ community inspires and strengthens Greenpeace’s resolve to fight for a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. We cannot fully celebrate pride on a planet in peril.

The vision is a world where nature and people are cared for, where every individual can thrive without fear of oppression and exploitation.

The fight for climate justice must be inclusive, recognizing the interconnectedness of the climate movement with queer liberation.

Just as the rainbow flag symbolizes diversity and unity, our efforts for climate justice must embrace all voices and perspectives. Let our solidarity shine brighter than the forces that seek to divide the people and destroy the planet.