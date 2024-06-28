PSAC drives connectivity in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas

The Private Sector Advisory Council – Digital Infrastructure Sector (PSAC – Digital) reports the substantial progress made by the Connectivity Plan Task Force (CPTF) in enhancing internet infrastructure across geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) in the Philippines.

Led by Ernest Cu, President and CEO of Globe Telecoms, the CPTF is effectively addressing digital connectivity challenges in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The CPTF is integral to promoting robust public-private collaboration, a cornerstone of PSAC's recommendation to President Bongbong Marcos, to deliver sustainable and inclusive digital growth. By fostering such partnerships, PSAC is bridging the digital divide, empowering thousands of Filipinos in remote communities with access to digital resources.

"Connecting the unconnected is more than just a mission—it’s a commitment to uplifting lives and fostering equality," remarked Ernest Cu. "By ensuring that even the most remote areas have access to digital resources, we can create a more inclusive, sustainable, and empowered nation. Our efforts are transforming how people in GIDAs engage with the rest of the world, providing new opportunities for economic and social development."

To date, Globe Telecoms has connected over 500 GIDAs through dedicated efforts. This monumental achievement is transforming lives by providing residents with access to essential online services, educational opportunities, and economic activities previously inaccessible due to geographical isolation. Cu's visionary leadership and the collective resolve of the CPTF underscore the critical importance of digital inclusivity, ensuring that no community is left behind in the digital age.

Furthermore, Globe Telecoms’ strategic investments in digital infrastructure are creating a ripple effect of positive change across marginalized areas. The significant impact of these efforts highlights the transformative power of technology in driving economic resilience and social progress.

Looking ahead, PSAC’s commitment to connectivity remains unwavering. By bolstering investments and nurturing strategic partnerships, the council is dedicated to fostering a future where every Filipino, irrespective of their location, can leverage the power of technology to thrive and succeed.