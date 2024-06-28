Phl would benefit from Israeli tech — Fluss

Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Ilan Fluss, believes that technology from their country could help the Philippines improve its cybersecurity, civil defense, and emergency preparedness.

On Thursday evening, the envoy hosted a pitch night at his residence in Makati City, organized by the Manila Angel Investors Network Inc.

The event, themed “Building Bridges of Innovation and Technology,” featured presentations from six Israel-based start-ups: Clinten, Cyber2.0, RiLBiTE, Facetrom, Nutek and TripleP.

The business pitches include Al-based solutions enhancing crisis preparedness and cyber security, plant-based superfoods, and a Rainbow Probe used for the removal of cancer tissue following surgery.

Fluss said that generally speaking, technology at present is crucial for a country’s development, just as innovation is.

“That’s why I’m pushing for the creation of these bridges of innovation and technology between our two countries because Israel is a global hub,” he told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

“It’s a global hub of innovation. So what I’m trying to do is, from one side, introduce Israeli technology companies to the Philippines, because, as I said, solutions these days are all about technology and, of course, their practices and how to use the technology, and that’s the future.”

Fluss added that the Israeli ecosystem has been a leader in innovation, adapting existing technologies to meet the specific needs of their country.

“I would like to introduce the Israeli ecosystem of innovation to the Philippines,” he said. “Because basically this makes your own and makes the Philippines independent in developing their own technologies. Although it is happening today, there is a growing startup community, but I think there is much more to do due to the size and the challenges of the country.”

As a leading technology hub globally, he expressed confidence that Israeli technology can significantly aid the Philippines in agriculture, water management, cybersecurity, and defense technologies. He emphasized that Israel also has much to offer in terms of emergency preparedness.’

“I think for me the next would be medical, planet tech, or climate tech, and energy. These are sort of alternative energies. So these would be for me the main sectors that Israel has a lot to offer,” he added.