PEZA eyeing Sarangani as top ecozone

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is moving to transform the Kamanga Agro-Industrial Ecozone (KAIEZ) in Maasim, Sarangani into a formidable ecozone.

According to PEZA director general Tereso Panga, Alsons Group unit Kamanga Agro-Industrial Ecozone Development Corp. (KAIEDC) already applied for a 32.8-hectare expansion of the KAIEZ.

He said the Alsons Group is applying with PEZA for a 50-hectare property, which forms part of its total 1,000-hectare pineapple and banana plantation in Barangay Apopong, General Santos City, Sarangani Province.

The proposed Agro-Industrial Economic Zone currently houses the box packaging facility of fresh pineapples and bananas, which are predominantly for export.

Currently, Alsons Group is the 4th largest producer of fresh pineapples in the country. However, in terms of yield per hectare, it is the 2nd most productive pineapple grower in the country, with an output of 6,000 boxes of quality pineapples per hectare.

As a growth driver of business and industries, Alsons Group plays a key role in fueling the development, particularly of Mindanao, through its strategic investments in industrial parks and real estate development, agri/aqua business, power generation, and mining.

“As we embark on this journey of eco-zoning the Philippines towards inclusive and sustainable development, PEZA shall continue to support countryside development through the creation of more economic zones in rural and new growth areas, continuously positioning the country as an attractive investment destination characterized by agility and responsiveness to the needs and demands of our dynamic investors,” Panga said.

PEZA recently visited the KAIEZ to check on the status of operations of the ecozone developer and its locator companies, which is part of the agency’s strict monitoring and consultation process with its valued ecozone investors to ensure PEZA's prompt delivery of services and assistance to their company operations.

As a leading investment promotion agency, Panga said PEZA is committed to providing the best location and business ecosystem for investors.

Employing a whole-of-government approach, PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga, together with KAIEDC Vice President Anton Hechanova, met with the Mayor of Maasim Municipality for the needed regulatory coherence and cooperation as they jointly promote and facilitate investments in Maasim and KAIEZ.

With an investor-friendly LGU like Maasim, PEZA is better empowered to promote the ecozone program that continuously generates investments, jobs, exports, and other economic opportunities for the host LGUs and other adjoining areas.

KAIEZ is a 91.7-hectare industrial park located in Barangay Kamanga, Maasim, Sarangani Province.

A unique investment attraction of this ecozone is that it has its power plant, embedded power, and water distribution system, sewage treatment plant using aeration and settling process with a storage capacity of about 30,000 cubic meters, and a dedicated jetty terminal with a berthing draft of 25 meters.

Among KAIEZ’s notable locators are Panhua Integrated Steel, Inc. (PISI) and Sarangani Energy Corporation (SEC).

PISI is registered with PEZA as an export enterprise engaged in producing various steel materials and billets for cold-rolling, automobiles, and construction with a capital investment of P10.5 billion.

The SEC, on the other hand, is an ecozone utilities enterprise engaged in the development, operation, and maintenance of a 210 MW coal-fired power plant inside KAIEZ, with a total investment of P27.5 billion for this project.