Palaro features real-time posting of game results

The snail-pace delivery of results will now be a thing of the past as the Department of Education (DepEd) will have an online and real-time posting of results and medal tally in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa set from 6 to 17 July in Cebu City.

DepEd Youth Formation Division chief Adolf Aguilar said results and scores will now be accessible to everybody as they are set to post it online and in real time.

Aguilar said they will tally the results of every town and city so that coaches, teachers and parents can monitor the performance of all athletes competing in this prestigious tourney for elementary and secondary students.

He said they are copying the system being used in major sports events like the Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games so that athletes will get an idea how it feels seeing action in a big-time competition.

“Usually, the results were just per region. But now, we will have a link of the medal tally per town and cities, including the medal tally per divisions,” said Aguilar in a news briefing at the Cebu City Sports Center.

“We would like to highlight the names of the athletes winning gold medals. In the previous editions, we only highlighted the number of gold medals per region. But this time, we would put the names of the athletes who won the gold medal and the school they represent.”

Aguilar added that medical personnel will also be on standby to make sure that everybody will be safe.

“First time in Palaro history we will have an infirmary. The dancesport studio will be converted to cater the requirements of athletes and basic needs,” Aguilar said, adding that they are also looking at recognizing the overall champion per sport.

“Another first time in Palaro history is crowning an overall champion per sport. There will be more trophies per region.”

National Capital Region will be entering the Palarong Pambansa as the defending overall champion after collecting 85 golds, 74 silvers and 55 bronzes for a total of 214 medals last year in Marikina City.