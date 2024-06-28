Outstanding Manila village chiefs feted

The local government of Manila has recently recognized outstanding village chiefs who have made significant contributions to the city and its residents’ well-being during the “Awarding of Outstanding Barangay Officials” held at the Manila City Hall.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna stressed that barangay chief are the primary government officials who are easily approachable, can be sought out, asked questions and requested for assistance.

A total of 18 barangays received the awards, three from each of the city’s six districts and the awardees, led by Manila Chinatown Barangay Organization (MCBO) head and third district barangay chair Jeff Lau, were nominated by their constituents based on criteria such as responsiveness and dependability, leadership and efficacy, exemplary conduct and ethical behavior, social impact, and personal and social advocacy.

In line with this, Lacuna stressed the vital role of barangays in city governance.

“Throughout the years, the barangays have been a vital partner of the city in terms of effective governance,” Lacuna said.

“You are the pillars of our communities. You are the ones who are expected to uphold justice, peace, order, cleanliness, and health in your entire jurisdiction. You truly have a big heart for serving your fellow citizens,” she added.

The mayor also said that the services provided by the city’s 896 barangay chairs mirror the words of Mother Teresa, “Love cannot remain by itself — it has no meaning.”

“I want to congratulate all of you who will be honored this morning as outstanding barangay officials in Manila. May all the good things you have done in delivering services to your constituents serve as an inspiration to others who serve in the barangays. Thank you very much for your help, support and cooperation,” Lacuna said.

Meantime, the mayor’s spokesperson, Atty. Princess Abante, said the awards are part of the city’s celebration of “Araw ng Maynila,” marking Manila’s 453rd founding anniversary. The local government recognizes individuals who have exerted efforts and contributed significantly to the city’s progress.

“We are giving distinction or awards for Manilans who have exerted efforts and contributed significantly to the progress of the city from way back up to the present,” Abante said. “We cite everybody’s help, cooperation, and support as the factors that enabled the city to weather all challenges and trials and achieve success, and most especially, their love for the city where they belong.”