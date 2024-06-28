MR. DIY has it all for Dads

The recent Father’s Day celebration became memorable for Filipino dads as it unveiled various tools that most fathers are looking for to fit their homes, cars, and motorcycles, among others.

As always, Father’s Day is the perfect time to show your appreciation with a thoughtful gift!

Whether your dad likes doing home projects, a tech whiz, a green thumb, or a car aficionado–leading home improvement and lifestyle retailer MR.DIY has something special for every kind of dad, even it’s not Father’s Day.

Dad’s Do-It-Yourself Essentials

For dads who love tinkering and fixing things around the house, MR.DIY offers an impressive

range of tools and do-it-yourself accessories such as a screwdriver set, or a power drill to help

him finish his home projects. A sturdy tool organizer or a multi-compartment storage box can also help keep his workshop tidy.

Mancave Must-Haves

Transform Dad’s favorite space into the ultimate man cave with MR.DIY’s selection of home

furnishings–from a storage box and USB humidifier to protect his collectibles to room

accessories like an electronic alarm clock–add the perfect finishing touch to the space Dad calls his own.

Green Thumb Gardening Essentials

MR.DIY’s gardening section is a treasure trove of high-quality gardening items like planters, a

garden pump spray, and a gardening tool set sure to make him love spending time in his garden even more.

Personal Care and Grooming Essentials

Help Dad look and feel his best with MR.DIY’s grooming and personal care products such as a razor, premium hair dryer, and practical items like nail clippers and a sturdy toiletry bag to keep Dad is sleek and handsome.

Top Tech Picks

For the “Techie Tatay”, a phone charger set, a gaming keyboard, or a handy mobile tripod are

sure, to impress as MR.DIY has a range of tech accessories that are accessible and sturdy for daily use.

Accessories for the Automotive Aficionado

For dads who are car enthusiasts, MR.DIY has a variety of automotive accessories such as a portable car vacuum, a car phone holder, or a useful toll card stick holder that can make his

driving experience, a breeze.