Modern community living

South of the metro lies the only unique and exclusive property with the advantages of a planned and managed estate that is far removed from the congestion and other inconveniences experienced in nearby areas.

Tagaytay Highlands is on the cusp of seamlessly integrating its main enclaves — the Highlands, Midlands, Midlands West and Greenlands — into a cohesive, thriving and self-sustained community.

“Tagaytay Highlands’ residential and recreational spaces will be complemented by commercial, service and recreational amenities, fostering a vibrant, sustainable and holistic environment. Tagaytay Highlands will continue to adapt and transform in providing modern conveniences, committed to an exclusive and complete haven of recreation, wellness and communion with nature,” SM Prime Holdings subsidiary Highlands Prime Inc. senior vice president Lennie Mendoza said.

Forty percent of Tagaytay Highland’s residential communities’ total development area remains dedicated to unconfined areas, providing residents with breathtaking views of Taal Lake and the Highlands’ dramatic mountainscape.

Spanning approximately 1,500 hectares, Tagaytay Highlands also features dedicated areas for trekking, hiking, and jogging. This premier estate is also known as a bird sanctuary, offering bird watchers and enthusiasts a peaceful escape and a place to pursue their passions.