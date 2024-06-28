Modern community living

South of the metro lies the only unique and exclusive property with the advantages of a planned and managed estate that is far removed from the congestion and other inconveniences experienced in nearby areas.
Tagaytay Highlands is on the cusp of seamlessly integrating its main enclaves — the Highlands, Midlands, Midlands West and Greenlands — into a cohesive, thriving and self-sustained community.
“Tagaytay Highlands’ residential and recreational spaces will be complemented by commercial, service and recreational amenities, fostering a vibrant, sustainable and holistic environment. Tagaytay Highlands will continue to adapt and transform in providing modern conveniences, committed to an exclusive and complete haven of recreation, wellness and communion with nature,” SM Prime Holdings subsidiary Highlands Prime Inc. senior vice president Lennie Mendoza said.
Forty percent of Tagaytay Highland’s residential communities’ total development area remains dedicated to unconfined areas, providing residents with breathtaking views of Taal Lake and the Highlands’ dramatic mountainscape.
Spanning approximately 1,500 hectares, Tagaytay Highlands also features dedicated areas for trekking, hiking, and jogging. This premier estate is also known as a bird sanctuary, offering bird watchers and enthusiasts a peaceful escape and a place to pursue their passions.
A much-awaited archetype of Tagaytay Highlands’ renowned lifestyle is set to unravel – Highlands Residences. Designed to surround the central amenity, this low-density condominium development is envisioned to promote open-air activities, which makes Highlands Residences a destination in and of itself.
For today’s growing number of health-and-wellness-conscious individuals, Tagaytay Highlands has revealed its newest residential district — Midlands West. Rising soon in the heart of Midlands West will be Trealva at Midlands West, its very first residential lot community where the district’s distinct design pillars of ecocentrism, sustainability, health and wellness, and luxury mountain living will converge. This new horizontal project is poised to mark a new beginning for the exclusive mountain complex.
Primrose Parks is a low-density community that spans 6.3 hectares of verdant greenery in the heart of the Midlands. It has the luxury of so much refreshing green space — with only 99 lots spread at 16 units per hectare — that it lives up to its theme of a year-round ‘modern summer’. With its future homes endlessly blooming, the residential village is endowed with close-to-nature facilities that include a lush linear park oriented towards the east so that a breathtaking sunrise greets everyone at dawn.
Completing Horizon Terraces’ Garden Villa clusters, Scottsdale is nestled at the highest point within Horizon Terraces, a prime residential location which makes it a cut above the rest of the community. Scottsdale features well-appointed three-bedroom townhomes of 140 to 172 square meters each in total floor area, making it an ideal home for growing families. Each townhouse unit comes with a ground-floor den, a multifunctional space that may be converted into a separate bedroom for extended family members and visiting friends.
Attesting to Tagaytay Highlands’ commitment to excellence in every detail is its developer HPI’s recently bestowed Bronze Award for Developer of the Year (Luzon) during The Outlook 2023 Philippine Real Estate Awards by Lamudi.
For Tagaytay Highlands’ dedication to uphold sustainability, safety, and security, it was recently awarded a “Safety Seal” by the City Government of Tagaytay.
HPI has likewise been named by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development as one of CALABARZON’s 2021 Outstanding Developers for Open Market Projects.