MinDA Board endorses Magno’s appointment

DAVAO CITY — The Board of Directors of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for appointing Secretary Leo Tereso Magno as the new MinDA chair.

This was formalized through a resolution passed on 27 June 2024, during the board meeting held in Davao City which received unanimous support from the board, underscored the collective approval of Magno’s leadership.

To recall, Marcos appointed Magno as the MinDA chair on 13 May 2024, and Magno was sworn in by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 21 May 2024.

Magno took the opportunity to extend his thanks to Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Anton Lagdameo for his support.

“SAP Anton is very passionate and caring about Mindanao, as he is also a Mindanaoan. He always advises me to consolidate the concerns of the various local government units and ensure these matters are brought to the Office of the President,” Magno said.