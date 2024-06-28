‘Me time’ isn’t just about being alone

There is so much talk about the importance of “me time.” But what is it, really? Let’s take a closer look.

Make an effort

We devote much time to work, our families, loved ones, social obligations, friendships, civic work and more. But, at the end of the day, there is not much time or energy left for ourselves.

I am sure you have felt that way. And when the feeling overwhelms you, it is called burnout. Now that’s a dangerous state you might want to avoid. For example, you go home after a long and difficult day at the office. Something tells you that you do not have enough energy to climb one flight of stairs because your legs are heavy as lead.

This is because, all day, your adrenaline has been on high gear .Winding done, your levels are at an all-time low. Congratulations, you wore yourself out.

After a week of socials, with one party after another, you wake up one morning not wanting to see people. Privacy is what you seek. It is true that social interactions are good stimulants for mental and emotional well-being. But too much may not be a good thing. So, you have got to find your balance and know your limit.

Your best friend has been confiding in you all these years. You have become a sponge for her many trials in life. You forgot that each time you become her shoulder to cry on, all her angst is passed onto you. And you do not know how to detoxify yourself. This means it’s time for loving self-defense.

Sounds familiar? Without hesitation, drop what you are doing to make time for you and you alone. Now, “me time” is about having the resolve to make an effort.

Priority list

Rank yourself highest on the priority list when “me time” urges confront you.

This means doing things that make you happy. From simple pleasures to more elaborate ones.

Examples:

•Catching up on your reading

•Going for a swim

•Having a massage

•Going to the hairdresser

•Eating in your favorite restaurant

•Watching a movie

•Exercising via long walks where you can be left to your thoughts and feelings

•Meditation

•Travel abroad to a safe and secure destination

•Plant a tree

•Go to a spa for a complete cleansing and relaxation program.

It might help to prepare a personal pampering checklist.

Alone doesn’t mean lonely

Most people believe that if you are unaccompanied, it is interpreted as loneliness. On the contrary, more and more people are now enjoying those treasured quiet moments where they are left to their own devices. There is no one to dictate to them how to dress and where to go — most of all, what time to come home.

Learning to be with yourself is the greatest expression of self-confidence. It is also the start of a deepening of your own friendship with yourself.

Me-time to-dos

1. Make that list.

2. Reward yourself. Buy something you have long wanted but felt guilty about spending too much on yourself. You deserve it.

3. Set aside a regular schedule for me-time. Honor it.

Health drink of the week: Acai Berry Smoothie

In a blender, mix one small banana, half a cup of Organique Acai Berry Premium blend (Available in leading drugstores).

Beauty Regimen:

Dry skin: Dab virgin coconut oil (VCO) on your face and neck, elbows, hands, feet and knees after a bath.

If you do not have VCO, try extra virgin olive oil or EVOO. It is a good evening moisturizer.

Affirmation:

I banish negativity from my life beginning today.

Love and Light.