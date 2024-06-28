Marcos urges gov’t leaders to ensure assistance reaches eligible beneficiaries

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged leaders of national and local government agencies on Friday to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries would receive the assistance allocated for them.

Marcos made the call at the distribution of presidential assistance in Bohol, where the Chief Executive assured the public of prompt government presence in times of disaster.

"We allocated funds, food packs, and other assistance as needed," Marcos said, as the government continues its efforts to provide assistance to farmers, fisherfolk and families affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

"To the leaders of national and local government agencies, I am requesting your solidarity to achieve our goal of leaving no one behind in our journey towards a brighter and more prosperous future. Let us ensure that the assistance we provide reaches all beneficiaries," Marcos said.

Marcos delivered agri-fishery aid packages, comprising farming machinery, fishing gear, seeds, and fertilizers, during his latest visit in Bohol. This was part of the Department of Agriculture's (DA) continuous effort to support the agriculture industry in the face of the crisis' obstacles.

Twenty chosen recipients from Bohol and Cebu received P10,000 in cash assistance, and the provincial governments received P100 million in financial support.

Additionally, 10,000 farmers and fishermen received P10,000 each in monetary assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as part of the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) Program.

In the same speech, Marcos said that the Mabini-Cayacay Small Reservoir Irrigation Project would soon be completed to help raise the income and production of Bohol farmers.

Marcos said over 500 hectares of agricultural land in Mabini and Alicia are expected to be served by the irrigation facility, adding that improving the tourism and agricultural sector in Bohol would help improve the country's economy.

"I am pleased to inform you that the Mabini-Cayacay Small Reservoir Irrigation Project is nearing completion. I hope that you will be able to take advantage of this as soon as possible, to provide ample water supply to over 500 hectares of farmland in the towns of Mabini and Alicia," Marcos said.

"Aside from tourism, agriculture, and fishing are among the primary industries here in Bohol. With the richness of your land and seas, one of the goals of my administration is to promote agriculture and fishing in your province, so that our economy may also prosper," Marcos said.