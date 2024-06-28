Makati welcomes new Somerset property

Somerset will usher in an exciting addition to Ascott’s esteemed portfolio in the Philippines with the opening of Somerset Valero Makati.

Nestled in Salcedo Village within country’s premiere Central Business District, Somerset Valero Makati enjoys a prime location surrounded by office buildings and a vibrant retail scene.

This new serviced residence is designed to give guests a home away from home, offering an unparalleled family-friendly atmosphere.

Somerset Valero Makati has a total of 176 meticulously-designed spacious units, ranging from studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is furnished and equipped with modern amenities.

The property has various facilities such as a gymnasium, swimming pool and residents’ lounge. Perfect for children and younger guests is all-day Cubbies Playroom.