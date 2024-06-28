Makati welcomes new Somerset property

Somerset will usher in an exciting addition to Ascott’s esteemed portfolio in the Philippines with the opening of Somerset Valero Makati.
Nestled in Salcedo Village within country’s premiere Central Business District, Somerset Valero Makati enjoys a prime location surrounded by office buildings and a vibrant retail scene.
This new serviced residence is designed to give guests a home away from home, offering an unparalleled family-friendly atmosphere.
Somerset Valero Makati has a total of 176 meticulously-designed spacious units, ranging from studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is furnished and equipped with modern amenities.
The property has various facilities such as a gymnasium, swimming pool and residents’ lounge. Perfect for children and younger guests is all-day Cubbies Playroom.
“We are delighted to introduce Somerset Valero Makati as the newest addition to our portfolio of serviced residences in the Philippines. With its strategic location in Makati’s vibrant business district and its focus on providing a tranquil and family-friendly environment, Somerset Valero Makati is not only positioned as the prime destination for business travelers, but also as an ideal haven for leisure travelers seeking to seamlessly blend work commitments with leisure experiences. Its addition to Ascott’s esteemed portfolio in the area further expands the diverse options available to clientele seeking exceptional serviced residences. With the inclusion of different Ascott, Citadines, Oakwood and Somerset properties in the vicinity, guests can choose from a range of renowned brands, each offering a unique experience tailored to their preferences,” Cecille Teodoro, Ascott Limited’s cluster general manager, said.
Somerset Valero Makati is set to open in Q3 2024.
Ascott’s other properties in the Philippines include Ascott Makati, Somerset Millennium Makati, Somerset Central Salcedo Makati, Citadines Salcedo Makati, Citadines Benavidez Makati and Oakwood Makati Avenue.