Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn fight for survival in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Lupita Nyong’o was fascinated hearing writer-director Michael Sarnoski’s vision for the newest installment in the A Quiet Place film series, as she prepared to play Samira, one of the main survivors in A Quiet Place: Day One.

“Like [the previous A Quiet Place films]them, the new story is character-driven and there are scary creatures. The difference is the setting and how these people choose to deal with this catastrophe,” she said.

Samira was formerly a successful published poet, when life threw a wrench in the works and left her bitter and angry, according to Sarnoski. Her character was developed from his initial pitch for A Quiet Place: Day One, which was a woman going through the city in the middle of the apocalypse, to get pizza from a childhood restaurant. “She suddenly finds herself confronting the violent end of everything she knows,” said Sarnoski. “It forces her to face her memories. Lupita does a spectacular job of embodying her.”

Nyong’o recalls the intensity in embodying this role. “It was such a meal to play Samira,” she continues. “When the creatures land, she blacks out. When she awakes, it’s an entirely new world where no one will allow her to speak and she has no idea what happened. How many popular films ask an audience to sit and witness silence? It ends up speaking volumes.”