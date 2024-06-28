Let’s take the family car

The 2024 Volvo XC60 and V90 Cross Country have been named Best Luxury Compact Crossover SUV and Best Luxury Station Wagon, respectively, in the Good Housekeeping 2024 Best New Family Cars Awards.

The Volvo XC60 features an expressive, athletic take on modern Volvo design. With clear Scandinavian influence and refined detailing, the exterior has a sculptural quality and features a subtle, timeless design. The interior is a masterful composition of well-resolved architecture, beautiful materials, and the very latest technology — all perfectly blended. Available with mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, all-wheel drive, and a range of personalization options, the XC60 appeals to a wide variety of drivers.