Let’s take the family car

The 2024 Volvo XC60 and V90 Cross Country have been named Best Luxury Compact Crossover SUV and Best Luxury Station Wagon, respectively, in the Good Housekeeping 2024 Best New Family Cars Awards.
The Volvo XC60 features an expressive, athletic take on modern Volvo design. With clear Scandinavian influence and refined detailing, the exterior has a sculptural quality and features a subtle, timeless design. The interior is a masterful composition of well-resolved architecture, beautiful materials, and the very latest technology — all perfectly blended. Available with mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, all-wheel drive, and a range of personalization options, the XC60 appeals to a wide variety of drivers.
The Volvo V90 Cross Country is a five-door, five-seat large luxury all-road wagon. Exterior design cues underscore the car’s Cross Country nature, while large wheels, an increased ride height, and a chassis optimized for comfort and control in all weather and road conditions further add to the car’s unique position within the Volvo portfolio. The interior of the V90 Cross Country radiates Scandinavian design at its very best, with clean lines, exquisite detailing, and natural materials. Options include a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system and a handcrafted gear shifter in genuine Swedish crystal made exclusively for Volvo Cars by Orrefors.
Both vehicles come equipped with an infotainment system jointly developed with Google, featuring Google built-in and services. Intuitive and convenient, this next-generation infotainment system offers customers unprecedented personalization and unparalleled connectivity.
For more information on the local range of Volvo vehicles, please visit https://www.volvocars.com/ph/v/legal/contact-us.