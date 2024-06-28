Korean nabbed over undeclared currency

The Bureau of Customs Port of NAIA (BoC-NAIA) on Friday reported that a South Korean passenger was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday after customs officials discovered millions of undeclared Japanese yen in his luggage.

BoC-NAIA assistant deputy collector for Passenger Services Mark Almase narrated that x-ray screening revealed suspicious images in the luggage of the Korean identified as Taehyun Kim, who arrived on All Nippon Airways flight NH869 from Tokyo.

When questioned by customs, Kim denied having anything to declare.

A physical examination of Kim’s luggage uncovered ¥47 million (approximately US$295,771) concealed within his diving gear. Philippine regulations allow passengers to carry only up to US$10,000 in cash without declaring it.

The undeclared currency was confiscated for violating relevant sections of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) circulars.

Kim, meantime, was turned over to the Enforcement Security Service (ESS) for further investigation and potential charges.

BoC-NAIA district collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa commended the vigilance of customs personnel who prevented the smuggling attempt. She added that Kim faces inquest proceedings before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

Mapa explained that the confiscation aligns with Executive Order 33 of 2023 and related memorandums, which implement the National Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorism Financing Strategy.