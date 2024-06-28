Jollibee Group opens first Seattle store

Jollibee, the namesake brand of homegrown fastfood giant Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC), has opened its first branch in Seattle, Washington — a move that complements the group’s expansion plan in the region.

“We are so thrilled to give our joyful dining experience to both our fans and those who will be enjoying Jollibee for the very first time in Seattle,” Jollibee North America president Maribeth dela Cruz said in a statement on Friday.

“Rainier Valley reflects such a beautiful mosaic of cultures where everyone feels welcome. We are glad to become part now of such a diverse yet close-knit community that has also become a culinary destination in its own right,” she added.

Oregon next

Following this development, JFC said a new store is also set to open in Portland, Oregon, which will mark its foray into that part of the North American region.

Primely located in the city’s South End area at 3820 Rainier Avenue South the Rainier Valley Square shopping center, the new Jollibee aims “to deliver a joyful dining experience to both its loyal fans and curious first timers.”

The latest Jollibee branch in Washington State joins the other two locations: Tacoma, which welcomed customers in October 2023; and Tukwila, where the brand set foot way back in 2010.

To date, Jollibee has more than 1,600 restaurants across 17 countries and is quickly expanding across North America. It is the flagship global brand for chicken under the 18-brand portfolio of the Jollibee Group.