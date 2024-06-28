JANELLA EXPLORES ROMANCE IN NEW SINGLE ‘HEY YOU’

Kapamilya singer-actress Janella Salvador plays the waiting game of confessing one’s romantic feelings in the music video for her new single “Hey You.”

The Star Music artist reunited with her Darna co-star Jane de Leon in the newly-released music video that highlights the beauty of love among the queer community. It accumulated more than 100,000 views in just one day and also debuted at no. 11 on YouTube PH’s trending list for music.

Janella also unveiled the music video in the Pride event “LoveLaban2Everyone” held in Quezon City Memorial Circle last Saturday (22 June).

“Sana ma-enjoy niyo yung maliit kong gift na inihanda para sa inyong lahat and especially to the women loving women community who deserves better (I hope you enjoy this little gift that I have prepared for you and especially to the women loving women community who deserve better),” Janela said.