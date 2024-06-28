inDrive resumes Phl ops

After months of suspension from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, global transport network company inDrive on Friday announced the resumption of its operation following the lifting of its suspension order by the LTFRB last 5 June 2024.

In its decision, the LTFRB said respondent RL Soft Corporation (inDrive) alleged that they have complied by removing the capability of passengers to input their pricing preferences at the beginning of the booking process.

"(T)hat the fare is calculated using the fare matrix prescribed in MC No. 2019-036; that for the time being they removed the implementation of surge fees; that they removed any possibility of being misconstrued as haggling and ensured that the fares charged are always consistent with the provisions of above-mentioned MC; and lastly that the Respondent is ready to demonstrate the complete, sequential and updated user journey flow,” the LTFRB ruling read.

“We are excited to resume operations here in the Philippines,” said Afanasii Petrov, inDrive’s Business Development Manager for Southeast Asia Macroregion, APAC, in a press conference in Quezon City.

“Filipinos need more options for ride-hailing services as much as drivers need more sources of income. We believe that our app and this partnership will significantly bridge the gaps in the industry.” he added, underscoring the company’s shared commitment to prioritize the interests of Filipino drivers and passengers, while ensuring the accessibility of fair, more affordable, and safe transportation options for all.

Aside from this, inDrive also announced its strategic partnership with local transport group, Laban TNVS, a group that has long advocated for the regulation of ride-hailing apps’ commission rates.

When asked about the importance of inDrive’s partnership with Laban TNVS, Petrov said, “We wanted to break barriers and get to the bottom line of our drivers’ concerns. This way, we can address them immediately and provide better services to our passengers.”

Through this partnership, inDrive and Laban TNVS will strive to open more income opportunities to Filipino drivers as inDrive will provide its services free of charge to its members during its first two to six months of operations.

By using inDrive, drivers can easily connect with passengers, promptly receive ride requests, efficiently navigate potential routes, and facilitate smooth transactions. After this period, inDrive will implement a service charge of 10 percent in all transactions.

Laban TNVS President Jun De Leon is optimistic about the development, saying, “Our members will benefit from the partnership, especially since inDrive has the lowest service charge in the market. Now, our partner drivers can take home more of their earnings to their families.”

inDrive benefits both passengers and drivers

As inDrive reintroduces itself to the Philippine market, the platform takes pride in its transparent services that benefit passengers and drivers, as it avoids using algorithms to determine riding fares and implementing surge charges.

“Not only that, passengers may also directly pay their drivers via cash or online transfer. These mechanisms present passengers with lower and stabler rates, even during rush hour,” Petrov said.

He added that inDrive also prioritizes its passengers’ and drivers’ safety thanks to its enhanced safety measures, as inDrive scaled its driver recruitment process to ensure that drivers are qualified and compliant with legal requirements, including proper documentation.

“inDrive’s peer-to-peer business model remains the same, promoting the freedom of choice among its users. inDrive allows passengers to choose their driver and vice versa. Here, passengers can peruse through the driver’s rating, car model, and history on the road before accepting the ride. As for the drivers, they may choose their passengers by checking their profiles and desired routes to their destination,” Petrov explained.

Both parties may also share their ride details with their families and friends, covering the route, details about the driver, passenger, vehicle, and the real-time trip status.

“As inDrive hits the Philippine roads again, the platform will only operate four-seaters in the meantime. Updates on the taxi and six-seater options will follow soon,” he said.