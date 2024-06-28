Illegal drugs intercepted at NAIA

The Bureau of Customs-Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BoC-NAIA) intercepted two outbound parcels containing illegal drugs with a combined estimated value of over P2 million on Friday at a warehouse within the NAIA Complex in Pasay City.

Authorities disclosed that the first parcel — declared as “Documents-General Business” — was flagged during inspection.

Sent by a resident of Muntinlupa City, it was addressed to a recipient in Rome, Italy.

Upon closer examination, authorities discovered 20 plastic sachets containing suspected shabu hidden inside a thick logbook. The estimated value of the seized shabu in that parcel was pegged at P680,000.

Meantime, the second parcel originated from Bacoor, Cavite and was declared as “kitchen wall stickers.”

The parcel, consigned to a recipient in Koror, Palau, contained approximately 207.9 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P1,413,720.