HP-Oxford study shows AI adoption

A recent study by HP Inc. and Oxford Economics revealed a strong belief among global business and government leaders in the power of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to drive economic opportunity and advance sustainability and social impact goals.

According to the study, which surveyed executives and officials across 10 countries, 76 percent of leaders view technology as critical for expanding economic opportunities. Similarly, they believe AI will significantly contribute to progress in sustainability and social impact initiatives.

A significant number of business leaders are either already implementing AI or plan to do so within the next one to two years. Specifically, 90 percent are focusing on increasing access to digital education, 89 percent on workforce development, and 86 percent on enhancing workforce diversity.

“AI’s potential is immense and can help HP accelerate our sustainable and social impact goals,” said Ida Evina Ong-Co, managing director of HP Philippines. “From creating AI-enabled PCs for new users to providing workstations for data scientists assisting local farmers, technology is pivotal in moving businesses and communities forward.”

HP said it is making significant strides in its mission to accelerate digital equity, aiming to impact 150 million people by 2030. Since 2021, HP has reached more than 45 million people through various initiatives, bringing it closer to its ambitious goal.

“Everyone deserves the tools to thrive in the digital economy,” said Michele Malejki, HP’s Global Head of Social Impact and Director of the HP Foundation. “Technology can be a great equalizer, but we must also ensure individuals have the skills to use it effectively.”