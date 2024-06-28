Hontiveros encourages De Lima's Senate comeback, hopes for Robredo's candidacy in 2025

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday said she is hoping that former Senator Leila de Lima, who faced detention for nearly seven years over false drug charges, should run again for the Senate next year.

In a virtual presser, Hontiveros was asked whether De Lima should run again in the midterm elections next year and join the opposition party which she currently leads.

“I really think she should consider that. Although I know that one aspect that will almost naturally or automatically become part of her life's mission moving forward is, as she said, that she received justice but she is just one, the most well-known, victim of the war on drugs and Duterte's justification for the war on drugs,” she said.

“And she always reminds everyone about the justice for all the widows and orphans because of those extra-judicial killings but yes, I hope that she will also consider running again for the Senate. Let's just give her the chance to think about it during those days,” she added.

De Lima, a staunch critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, was acquitted by the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 from her final and remaining drug case.

The former lawmaker was accused of pocketing payoffs from drug lords when she was still the Justice secretary in 2016 to raise money for her senatorial bid.

Hontiveros on Robredo's potential Senate run

Likewise, Hontiveros admitted that she would have wanted former vice president Leni Robredo to run for the Senate next year.

"Of course, I had hoped that would be her action next year. But let's wait for her final official announcement about her electoral plans for the midterm elections,” she said.

Robredo last week confirmed that she would not run for the Senate next year as she is eyeing the local chief executive post in her hometown, Naga City.

Her husband, late Interior and Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo served as Naga City mayor for a total of six terms.