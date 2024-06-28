Hide and seek ends for Teves as DOJ secures extradition nod

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is looking forward to the day expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. faces court after the Department of Justice (DOJ) secured his extradition from a Timor-Leste court.

"This victory is not just for the DOJ alone but the entire Philippines and for every single Filipino who believes that our criminal justice is truly working. Teves' hide-and-seek tactics have come to an end, he can no longer evade the legal consequences of his actions and should answer the charges fair and square," Remulla said.

“Teves will now have his day in court, face his long delayed trial and prove his innocence, if indeed he is innocent,” he added.

"We look forward to the arrival of Mr. Teves so that he may finally face the charges against him in our local courts," DOJ Spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV, meanwhile, said.

To recall, the DOJ secured the approval of Timor-Leste to bring back home to the country fugitive Teves.

This, as the Philippine government won its extradition case against Teves, as relayed by the Attorney-General of Timor Leste to the DOJ.

The embattled former legislator is facing murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder charges in connection with the assasination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo last year.

Remulla, likewise, expressed gratitude to Timor-Leste for its decision.