HAPPY CAMPERS: Final push sends Filipino boxers to German camp

DRESDEN, Germany — The border city of Saarbrücken, an hour away from the Philippine team’s temporary residence in Metz, France, will play a pivotal role in the boxer’s gold medal bid in the Paris Olympics.

For three weeks at the Olympic Training Center, the Filipino punchers will train alongside other Olympic-bound bets from the United States, India, Australia, Ireland, Azerbaijan and Canada in their pursuit of glory next month in the French capital.

It’s a multi-nation camp and while there won’t be any more competitions, the camp will be devoted to another key facet of the Olympic buildup.

“There would still be sparring sessions because we need that to be sharp,” Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines secretary general Marcus Manalo told DAILY TRIBUNE on Friday.

“We enter the athlete’s village on 23 July. Strength training is not the focus anymore. The strength is already there. It’s more boxing specific workouts and emphasis is on tactical preparations and the priority will be preparing for the seeded boxers in their weight class,” Manalo added.

The boxing team — made up of Tokyo Olympics silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan — arrived in Metz from Manila over the weekend.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) had arranged an early arrival for the Philippine delegation in France so the athletes can get used to the local conditions.

Nutritionist Jeaneth Aro, in charge of the team’s dietary needs, has nothing but praise for the decision to set up camp in Europe a full month before the 26 July Olympic inaugurals at the River Seine.

“We are doing good and the athletes are eating well since the food is fine,” Aro said.

Still, Aro admitted that the athletes continue to long for the taste of home and they came prepared for that.

“Some of the athletes brought rice and bottled fish,” she said.

Aro said the POC also accompanied them for grocery shopping to get their supply of fresh fruits, eggs and other vital needs.

The Metz camp will run until four days before the opening ceremonies but the boxing team will proceed directly to Paris after their German mission in Saarbrücken.

Light-heavyweight Eumir Marcial, bronze medalist in Tokyo, will join the squad in Saarbrücken after his own camp ends in Las Vegas where he worked with Kay Koroma and training assistant and former national team standout Mario Fernandez.