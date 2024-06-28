Ginebra, Meralco book blowout wins

Ginebra and Meralco cruised to blowout victories to open the 2024 Batang PBA-Centrum Kids 15-under tournament on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Batang Gin Kings drubbed Rain or Shine, 59-43, while the Batang Bolts zapped NorthPort, 67-44, in Group B.

Yonjerro James Patrick Lumanta and John Deang combined for 23 points to show the way for Ginebra en route to the 16-point win.

The Batang Gin Kings got off to a slow start by picked up their rhythm in the second quarter.

Isaiah Regala fired 18 points while Marcus Lim and Jude Vidallo scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, to power the Batang Bolts to the lopsided win.

Meralco pulled away early, taking a 21-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back from there.

Cohn Gavino and Adrian Miguel Iporac topscored for the Batang Elasto Painters with 10 points each.

Marcky Johann Maula also had 10 points for the Batang Pier.

Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner Willie Marcial led the parade and opening ceremony also graced by Marcio Lassiter of San Miguel Beer and Ken Tuffin of Phoenix.

In the other 15U game, Phoenix launched a searing 27-6 rally in the third quarter to post an 82-52 win over San Miguel.

Simone Jacob “Sky” Jazul sizzled for 29 points while Maxwell Gaerlan-Train had 11 points for the Batang Fuel Masters.