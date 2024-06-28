Free college exams, Bulacan ecozone bills lapse into law

The bills eliminating college entrance exam fees for eligible students and establishing the Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport have both lapsed into law, Malacañang said on Friday.

Republic Act 11999 or the Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport Act lapsed into law on 13 June, while RA 12006 or the Free College Entrance Examinations Act lapsed into law last 14 June.

Under the Constitution, the President has 30 days to either sign or veto a bill once it is transmitted to his office. If the President does not take any action within those 30 days, the bill automatically becomes law.

Under RA 11999, the Bulacan EcoZone (BuZ) will include both the airport project and the airport city project. The Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (BEZA) will oversee its management.

“The BEZA shall be organized within 180 days upon the effectivity of the law, which will take effect 15 days following its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation,” Malacañang said.

In collaboration with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), the BEZA will create the overall framework for land use, planning, and development within the BuZ area, ensuring that it is aligned with the government’s Philippine Development Plan.

Free College Entrance Act

RA 12006 “exempts qualified high school graduates and graduating students from having to pay entrance examination fees at private higher education institutions (HEIs).”

To qualify, students must be natural-born Filipino citizens, rank in the top 10 percent of their graduating class, and come from families with a combined household income below the poverty threshold as defined by NEDA.

Qualified students may also apply for college entrance exams at any private higher education institution in the country and meet all of the institution’s requirements.

Appropriate sanctions

The new law empowers the Commission on Higher Education to impose the appropriate sanctions on private schools that violate the law.

The commission is required to establish the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) within 60 days of the law’s effectivity, in coordination with the Department of Education. The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines, or its equivalent, will also be consulted in the drafting of the IRR.

Senators welcomed the latest development in the country’s higher education system.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero hailed its passage, saying the legislation was a significant milestone in the pursuit of accessible higher education as it aims to alleviate the financial burden on deserving students.

“Our proposed legislation, which compels private higher education institutions to waive college entrance exam fees and charges for eligible students seeking college admission, has been fully enacted,” Escudero said, as he emphasized the importance of equal opportunities for all aspiring college students.

SB 2441 consolidated the bills filed by Senators Ramon Revilla Jr., Mark Villar, Lito Lapid, Bong Go and Raffy Tulfo.

“This is another milestone in our quest to make education accessible to everyone. Now we can look forward to a more equitable and inclusive educational landscape,” Escudero said.

Revilla said the new law aims to “democratize access to quality tertiary education by exempting disadvantaged but academically excellent students” from paying exam fees for college admission.

“I hope many deserving students will benefit from this new law. This time, parents would no longer have to worry about the examination fees of their children,” he said.