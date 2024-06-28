Free College Entrance Exams, Bulacan Economic Zone bills lapsed into laws — Palace

The bills eliminating college entrance exam fees for eligible students and establishing the Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport have both lapsed into law, Malacañang said on Friday.

Republic Act (RA) 11999, or the Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport Act, lapsed into law on 13 June; while RA 12006, or the Free College Entrance Examinations Act, lapsed into law last 14 June.



According to the Constitution, the President has 30 days to either sign or veto a bill once it is transmitted to his office. If the President does not take any action within those 30 days, the bill automatically becomes law.



Under RA 11999, the Bulacan EcoZone (BUZ) will include both the airport project and the airport city project. The Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (BEZA) will oversee its management.



“The BEZA shall be organized within 180 days upon the effectivity of the law, which will take effect 15 days following the completion of its publication in the Official Gazette, or in a newspaper of general circulation,” Malacañang said.

In collaboration with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), the BEZA will create the overall framework for land use, planning, and development within the BuZ area, ensuring it aligns with the government's Philippine Development Plan.

Free College Entrance Exams Act

RA 12006 "exempts qualified graduates and graduating students from paying entrance examination fees at private higher education institutions (HEIs)."

To qualify, students must be natural-born Filipino citizens, rank in the top 10 percent of their graduating class, and come from families with a combined household income below the poverty threshold as defined by NEDA.

Qualified students must also apply for college entrance exams at any private higher education institution in the country and meet all of the institution's requirements.

The new law empowers the Commission on Higher Education to impose appropriate sanctions on private schools that violate the law.

The Commission is required to establish the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) within 60 days of the law's effectivity, in coordination with the Department of Education. The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines, or its equivalent, will also be consulted in drafting the IRR.