Filipinos search for BINI over Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Beyonce on YouTube

The Philippines is BLOOMing, and Google has the data to prove it.

The huge craze for homegrown P-Pop girl group Bini reached a new peak in June as Filipinos searched for the act the most over other popular artists such as Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter on YouTube, according to data aggregated by Google Trends.

As a search term, Bini dominated YouTube in the Philippines the entire month, ranking highest in the Calabarzon, Bicol, MIMAROPA, and Central Luzon regions, scoring around 80 in overall search interest. Metro Manila came in at fifth place with a search interest percentage of 78.

Bini also gained momentum around the world, being more searched than artists such as Sabrina Carpenter and Beyonce on YouTube for most of the month. Aside from the Philippines, the group was also more popular in the United Arab Emirates — around 700,000 Filipinos are part of the country’s population, more than half of which are in Dubai alone.

The interest over time percentage refers to the dominance of a specific search term compared to others at a specified time and place.

This means that “Bini” as a search term truly dominated all other keywords in these areas. The number properly contextualizes the sheer amount of search data on Google with particular times and locations.

This trend follows the massive success and virality of Bini’s two recent singles “Pantropiko” and “Salamin Salamin,” which became major hits over the summer. The sheer popularity of the songs served as Bini’s real breakout moment around three years after their official debut, catapulting them into superstardom.