Falcons AP Bren dedicates MSC to Owgwen's newborn

Falcons AP Bren is dedicating the Mid Season Cup 2024 to Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo and his newborn son.

Owgwen, roamer of two-time M-Series world champion Falcons AP Bren, welcomed Rowzen Ericson Unigo to the world earlier this week.

The arrival of Rowzen gave the team more reasons to win MSC 2024 next month in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, where a staggering prize pool of $3,000,000 awaits.

"There is a dedication every tournament," said Falcons AP Bren head coach Ducky.

"For M5 it was for the flowers of Pheww's wedding. In Game of the Future, it was for KyleTzy's vehicle. Now this is for Owgwen's baby."

The squad's experience laner Flap, meanwhile, says winning the MSC would complete the missing piece of his competitive career on top of helping Owgwen's family.

"It would be a good feeling to become a champion because it is the only [championship] I am lacking in major tournaments," said Flap.

"The money is huge it would help the team, myself, and Owgwen especially since he has a baby now. We want to win MSC because we need the money too."