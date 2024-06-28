David Archuleta to serenade PHL fans once again

American singer David Archuleta is returning to the Philippines for a one-night concert.

“Manila, I’ll be seeing you soon! 🇵🇭Stay tuned…👀” the pop singer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In his Facebook post, Archuleta teased that he might even perform some of his favorite Filipino songs, which have been a hit among his Filipino fans.

The concert will be held on 14 September at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City. It will be presented by the Playback Music Festival.

Ticket prices for the concert range from P 1,950 to P 4,800.

The tickets will be on sale Sunday, 30 June, at the official website of Ticketnet and on its physical outlets nationwide.

Archuleta has performed in the Philippines numerous times. He last visited the Philippines in 2018.

David Archuleta is the runner-up in American Idol Season 7. His songs are “Crush,” “A Little Too Not Over You” and “Glorious.”

Last 28 March, Archuleta released his latest single, “Hell Together.”